with videoA cat has flooded the town hall of Dokkum. The building had just been renovated and was due to open next week. But during the last work, the beast unintentionally opened the tap of a pipe. The havoc is enormous. The damage is more than 10,000 euros.

For months, work was done on the new accommodation of the municipality of Noardeast-Fryslân. It was almost done. ,,Everything was pico bello”, says alderman Bert Koonstra (housing, space and permits). “Until last week I got a call from officials that there was a major leak.”

In a kitchenette in one of the three departments, only a coffee machine had to be placed on the worktop. The cat has crawled through the hole through which the pipe to the machine must run. In doing so, he probably hit the new faucet. "We found cat hair at the hole and on a chair," says Koonstra. "It probably got stuck in the hole."

Photo for illustration. © ANP/EPA



Parking garage

The problem was discovered last Saturday when a contractor came by. To the horror of the construction workers, there was several centimeters of water in various rooms in the morning. There was moisture in the walls and furniture, and water was leaking through the floor into the parking garage. “I didn’t believe it at first, but when I saw it with my own eyes, I was very disappointed,” says Koonstra.

The havoc on the new town hall of Nordeast-Fryslân is great after a cat accidentally flooded the floor © Municipality of Nordeast-Fryslân



Last week we worked with man and power to clean up and restore everything. “The carpet has been removed, and the humidity in the room is very high, so it has to dry first, and the ceiling plates of the parking plates have been removed.”

At least 35 of the 183 workplaces at the town hall are still unusable. The planned opening on May 22 will continue, but the left wing will remain closed. There is no trace of the cat. "We don't know whose cat it is. Work members have seen that it sometimes sneaked in during the renovation. We looked for him, but did not find him. Now I can laugh about it, but the cat should not come in for the time being."

The chair with cat hair © Municipality of Nordeast-Fryslân



35 of the 183 workplaces are unusable in the flooded departments of the town hall in Dokkum © Municipality of Nordeast-Fryslân



