Despite the fact that it has a majority in the Constitutional Council, with 22 out of 50 seats, and that it has managed to approve several amendments with its seal to modify the preliminary draft of the Magna Carta that was previously prepared by an Expert Commission – which was moderate and with consensus from the left —, the Republican Party, of the radical right, had kept its intentions at the end of the process a mystery. That is, if they will vote against either in favor of the new proposal in the December 17 plebiscite. This Monday, its leader, former presidential candidate José Antonio Kast, said that that day Chile will have “a great opportunity to change the future.”

On Sunday, the president of the Republican Party, former deputy Arturo Squella, had also made public the position of this political force, for the first time. “With this text we would not only be in favor, but we would work intensely to be able to convince each and every one of the Chileans that it is the best for Chile,” he said in an interview in The Mercury.

Chile is experiencing a second attempt to change the 1980 Constitution that was born in the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) and was reformed about 60 times since 1989. In a plebiscite on September 4, 2022, 62% of citizens rejected the proposal presented by a Constitutional Convention made up of a majority of the radical left and without militancy. After that fiasco, politics promoted a new process, which is ongoing, in which the opposition obtained a majority in the elections last May: 22 seats for the Republicans; 11 the Chile Vamos conglomerate, from the traditional right and 17 the center-left.

“This December 17, what we say is that the country is not going to be saved; The country was saved on September 4 (when the rejection of the Convention proposal won), but this December 17 we have a great, unbeatable opportunity to change the future of Chile,” said Kast, who founded the Republican Party. in 2019.

This Wednesday, the Constitutional Council will finish voting on the proposed amendments to the draft and, on October 7, the deadline will expire for the draft to be delivered again to the Expert Commission, which can make observations. This second attempt to write a Magna Carta has been especially difficult, since most public opinion polls have shown an inclination to reject the text that will be plebiscited. The political class is trying against time to save the process. Kast has said the proposal is moving “slowly but surely.” “The increase will be permanent as long as we communicate the positive things that are being done,” he added.

The Plaza Pública Cadem survey continues to reflect the complexity of the process. The last one, from October 1, indicated that there is a 30-point difference between those who approve it (24%) and those who reject it (54%). The previous week, the number of votes against reached 59%.

The fact that the Republican Party is taking a position—after ambivalent statements from its leader Kast—occurs after leaders of the traditional right, such as Javier Macaya, the president of the UDI, or Gloria Hutt, from Evópoli, assured who were about to support the text. The analyzes indicate that Kast is now seeking to tie up the traditional right grouped in Chile. Let’s push the text that results from the process.

“We are going to turn the game around”

The Republican Party did not agree with either of the two constituent processes. But, even so, he nominated more than 70 candidates in the Constitutional Council elections on May 7, in which he swept.

Kast’s words this Monday have been read as a message to the inside of the Republican Party, where the rejection is good, as is the hardest wing of the left. The Republican faction led by Senator Rojo Edwards has called this Monday to vote against the project. “Republicans have the great opportunity, because the process was designed in this way, of not exposing our principles to a plebiscite that will be rejected for reasons unrelated to the text presented,” says a statement. And he adds: “We Republicans can elegantly abort the plebiscite via binding consultation with the militancy. “We see a large majority inclined to reject in December regardless of the text that is presented to them.”

In reference to the previous constitutional process of the Constitutional Convention, Kast said this Monday: “I am convinced that if we turned it around in four months [si fuimos capaces de remontar el resultado cuando avanzó el voto en contra a la primera propuesta]”We are going to turn this one around in two months.” “We are going to turn the game around,” she said in obvious reference to some polls that give her room for maneuver.

Kast mentions surveys such as that of the UDD Citizen Panel, recently released, which indicates that before knowing the contents of the proposal, 12% approve and 40% reject. But the same study says that after having learned the contents of the new Constitution – still in development – 38% reject and 36% approve. The leader of the Republicans is committed to raising the flags of the contents of the text that will be put to a plebiscite in December. It is a high risk, however, because if the plebiscite is a referendum on a figure or project – be it Kast or Boric – there could be a new fiasco. It is also a reckless proposal, because, if this second attempt fails, the left could tie this process with the previous one, where they were the losers.

“We need a Constitution that makes us grow again”

“Today we have a new opportunity. We are not looking for it, let’s be clear. We also opposed this second chance. We were among those who believed that the Government [de Boric] I had to taste the defeat of September 4 [en el plebiscito de 2022 ] and that he had to assimilate that massive defeat where 8 million people said no to a refoundation project [de la Convención Constitucional]“Kast assured.

Regarding the Republican victory in May, Kast said that the result “was incredible, unexpected, but not improvised.” And he added: “We need a Constitution that makes us grow again, that gives us that confidence again that we believe in politics again. And for that we need to modernize the State, increase fiscal responsibility. All these things are being done, they are being written and very well written. [en el borrador]”.

The proposal of the Constitutional Council, with a majority from the right, has been criticized by the ruling party, which has warned that it has a conservative and identity-based stamp. Center-left lawyers who are part of the constitutional process, including Alejandra Krauss, have told EL PAIS that “norms have been established that, frankly, are setbacks for women with respect to the current Constitution.” She mentions, among them, the rejection of parity for the next two parliamentary elections and, in particular, the approved norm that refers to the right to life of the unborn which could collide with the voluntary termination of pregnancy law on three grounds that has been in force in Chile since 2017.

In the political world, however, it is not ruled out that if certain regulations that are important to the Republican Party are not approved in the coming stages, Kast could change his position and that of his political force.