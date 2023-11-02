Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/11/2023 – 14:37

Minister Nunes Marques, of the Federal Supreme Court, opened a 15-day deadline for federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) to respond, if he wishes, to the accusations about the alleged commission of the crimes of slander and defamation because of a speech in who compared teachers to drug dealers.

The decision was taken as part of a criminal complaint filed by deputy Professor Luciene Cavalcante (PSOL-SP). The 15-day period granted by the minister to Eduardo is provided for in Law 8,038/1990.

Teacher x drug dealer

On July 9, during an event in favor of making the carrying and possession of weapons more flexible in front of Congress, Eduardo Bolsonaro stated. “There is no difference between an indoctrinating teacher and a drug dealer who tries to kidnap and take our children into the world of crime.”

The deputy said that ‘perhaps the indoctrinating teacher is worse’.

In the same order, Nunes Marques accepted a request from the Federal Public Ministry for the parts of two other petitions on the same fact, presented by teachers’ unions and the National Confederation of Workers in Educational Establishments (Contee), to be attached to the criminal complaint by deputy Professor Luciene Cavalcante. The objective of the measure is to unify the analysis of the facts.