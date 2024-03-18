Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/18/2024 – 16:17

Federal Supreme Court (STF) minister Kassio Nunes Marques filed a request for investigation against the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema Neto (Novo), and federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG). The representation requested an investigation into the alleged use of public money in the travel of Zema and Nikolas to São Paulo, for the event carried out by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), on Avenida Paulista, on February 25th.

The petition was filed by the former president of the PSOL state directory in Minas Gerais, professor Sara Rayanne Silva Azevedo. In the complaint, she requested an investigation into the suspected use of public resources, such as airline tickets, official cars and public security guards at the time, which would constitute the crime of embezzlement, whose penalty varies from two years to 12 years in prison.

According to Nunes Marques, the “alleged commission of a crime prosecutable through public criminal action” is the responsibility of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

“It is more appropriate, in addition to being in line with the accusatory principle, for communications of this kind to be directed directly to the Attorney General's Office or to the police authority, so that they can be initially assessed, in the event of imputing facts that constitute a crime. the person holding the right to the forum by function prerogative”, said the minister.

Wanted by Estadão, Zema informed that he will not take a position on the issue. Until the publication of this text, the report was still awaiting a response from deputy Nikolas Ferreira.

The former president of PSOL de Minas said she was surprised and said she will appeal Nunes Marques' decision. “The basis of the decision is that it is not up to the STF to receive criminal representations, which should, according to the minister, be directed to the Public Ministry,” she said in a note. “The decision, however, ignores the fact that the STF Plenary, in 2020, established the thesis that the court can not only receive representations, but can open investigations regardless of the MP's manifestation when dealing with crimes committed against ministers of the court. My representation deals precisely with crimes related to crimes committed against STF ministers.”

In the representation, the former president of the PSOL of Minas Gerais also requested that the initiation of the investigation against Zema and Nikolas be judged independently of a request from the PGR. “Our representation is related to the aforementioned investigation, which, in turn, is related to Inquiry 4,781, which investigates fake news and attacks by Bolsonaro against the STF, so that the rule that allows the STF to open investigations independently of a request from the PGR in case of crimes committed against the court applies to our representation.”