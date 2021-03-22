Mr. OberbMayor, on Saturday thousands of corona opponents and pandemic deniers demonstrated in Kassel, mostly without distance and masks on unauthorized moves. What kind of picture did your city give?

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, based in Wiesbaden.

That was a slap in the face of my city. For those who have had to endure personal suffering and are suffering from the restrictions, but also for all those who are currently helping us in the crisis, such as the medical staff. We have come through the pandemic well so far. Now 20,000 people, most of whom did not come from here, have literally flooded Kassel. That was not a good day for Kassel.

Before the weekend, Kassel took legal action against the demonstrations in vain.

We have banned all registered meetings in advance. Applicants took action against this in four cases and prevailed before the Kassel Administrative Court. Therefore, the city called the second instance, the Hessian Administrative Court, and achieved a partial success here in that only one with 6000 participants was allowed under certain conditions. An elevator was forbidden. Legally, the city has done everything in its power.



Christian Geselle (SPD) is Lord Mayor of Kassel

:



Image: dpa





But it did not stop with only 6000 participants. Did the city and the police underestimate the situation?

No. Neither the city of Kassel nor the police headquarters in North Hesse underestimated the situation. We have prepared for the scenario we were given. The preliminary investigation and the overall assessment of the situation were not carried out – as usual – on site, but in the situation center in the Ministry of the Interior in Wiesbaden. As a city, like the police headquarters in North Hesse, two days earlier, on Thursday, we received the information that the number of participants would be in the middle four-digit range. But then there were 20,000.

So the security authorities in Wiesbaden underestimated the situation?

Obviously, the preliminary reconnaissance did not work. There was a clear misjudgment of the participants’ ability to mobilize. Only a small part came from Kassel. I was in town myself on Saturday and was able to get an idea.

The local police then simply let the people have their way.

Due to the large number of participants, the actual conception of the mission simply could no longer work during the day. At the beginning there were about 6,000 people outside the city center at the registered meeting place, but the others were scattered all over the city. First an attempt was made to escort the people from the city center to the approved meeting place. But that didn’t work because there wasn’t enough police on site. Among the people were families with young children, but also people from the hooligan scene, right-wing extremists and people from the esoteric area. It was a wide mix of the population. Especially when families are there, the state can hardly take tough action. It was therefore right to switch to a de-escalation strategy during the course of the day. We would have experienced completely different scenes if an attempt had been made to enforce the ban on gatherings for the inner city with harshness. The local police were outnumbered. You are not to be blamed.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET with F +. GET F + FREE NOW



But this way, rowdy, violent corona deniers could do what they wanted.

That annoys me a lot and is just a slap in the face of our city. But again: the addressee of the criticism cannot be the local police. Rather, it is about preliminary reconnaissance and the approach of strength. As Lord Mayor of the City of Kassel, I feel disinformed and as safe as the local police force. On Friday evening, shortly before the demonstration, two hundred police officers are said to have been withdrawn. Why?

Is the movement of lateral thinkers fundamentally underestimated by the security authorities?

There was huge logistics behind the demonstrations in Kassel. They had chartered buses and had also come from abroad, they had rented hotels, large screens and mobile stages with them. That also needs a financial background. Something like that has to be noticed by the security authorities in advance. The federal and state governments must deal more intensively and seriously with the phenomenon and organization of lateral thinkers.