Kassandra Chaname became better known upon entering pure feeling and papillon and became one of the singers with great reception by lovers of cumbia. She has been shown to hit high vocal notes; In addition to giving off a shine on the stage when she was in these two renowned groups from Peru, it is important to note that she is very fond of them. However, this does not mean that she does not have criticisms of them. The Republic He was able to talk with her to find out her opinion of both orchestras.

The musical career of Kassandra Chanamé in Puro Sentimiento and Papillón

Shortly after joining Papillón, the representative of Kassandra Chaname received a call from Puro Sentimiento with a tentative financial proposal. They both analyzed and accepted, but her stay was not as she expected.

—Why did you leave Puro Sentimiento?

—They punche what is press. They hold their own in the media, but I saw it on the recording side. In Papillón, a month we already had 20 songs recorded and they were releasing them one by one. The next month they came up with five more songs, we recorded and it was like that all the time. There (in Puro Sentimiento) I was shocked because they continued promoting a song for about a month.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mMcQIpqt1s

In addition, I was used to another type of music, more lively and goofy, and in Puro Sentimiento it is something from the heart, for the same reason that the members of Corazón Serrano were there. I spoke with Estrella and she knew how to understand me. I love them very much. We get along super well because it’s the first group I had a friendship with.

—Were there conflicts with Tamara Gómez or Estrella?

—Yes, there were fights, like in any group, but we solved it at that moment. That was what I liked the most. There was a misunderstanding with an interview they did to me. Luckily, I had recorded everything on my cell phone and when this came out in Magaly, the things I said did not agree. Those parts had kind of been cut off. I spoke to the star and she was not upset, she believed me because she knows how the media works.

Kassandra Chanamé has a good bond with the members of Puro Sentimiento. Photo: Pure Feeling

—How did it go in the stage that you were in Papillón?

—When I came back, everything was different. Nothing is the same both in driving, there were other people. Opine people who have nothing to do with it. In the old days there were people who knew about music, who knew about their work, what they did, what they recorded. At this time, if you were a friend of the boss or the boss they made you record more. It’s what I felt. I didn’t feel comfortable and I withdrew. Anyone can give me the reason for those who are there.

—Why do you think the members are still there?

—When I had my first exit from Papillon, It cost me too much, I cried because it hit me. I left because I had to give myself my place because I had a discord and I left. Nowadays, music is not as good as before when we had events every day, there is more consideration in spending money. Maybe that’s why they don’t dare or maybe they are paying them well for sure, I don’t know.

Kassandra Chanamé and her stage as a soloist

When Kassandra Chanamé was pregnant, the pandemic hit, so she waited to tell the group about her pregnancy, since she did not want to be fired. In the end, she told them during the social confinement and they understood her, Higinio Capuñay continued to pay them and they worked through networks. Until her baby was born.

“Were there problems in Papillon?”

—In October 2020 I retired from Papillón because, when people began to recover their premises, at events they no longer hired a full orchestra, they paid only one artist and one went with their tracks. You sang for one or two hours and they received a payment, I got it monthly. I had a lot of work and I started to have problems with the people from Papillon, he told me that I couldn’t go out to work because I was from Papillon and if they had to hire, they had to hire Papillon, they didn’t have to hire me but Papillon .

I started to return money from advances, but the orchestra was still not working at 100%. They held their event and the truth was bad for us and I saw that I have returned so much so that in this event I think they did not pay us either. I thought about it a thousand times because I had a newborn son and I withdrew.

—How are you doing in your solo stage?

-Not everything is rosy. I tell you, recently we have been scammed, they have not paid. I have cried for a week because the money is not a little, there are thousands and thousands of soles that I will not recover. I put an ad on the networks and nobody said anything, I don’t know how to act anymore. I’m not bad at calling and threatening. Several people have called me to reason with me because I wanted to give up everything. It is not easy, it is the third time that they do the same thing to me again, they treat me as if I were nothing and that hurts because of the work that has been done.

It’s up to me to get ahead, strong and continue producing, giving music that is the best I know how to do, singing and I do it with a lot of love.

Kassandra Chanamé remembered Higinio Capuñay

As is known, Higinio Capuñay witnessed the growth of various artists who today are representatives of Peruvian cumbia, and Kassandra Chaname is no exception. Due to his stay in papillon, both were partners and he had good wishes for her, even when she was pregnant. “He has supported us too much after the pandemic. We have received our salary normal, however they tried to give us work on the radio, since there were no events and all that is highly valued, I am grateful. Then what everyone knows happened and things were no longer the same. I had the blessing of Mr. Higinio at the end of June, he told me: “I hope to meet the papilonerito”, but it was not possible, with great regret, “he said sadly.

Higinio Capuñay, founder of Corporación Universal, dies.

