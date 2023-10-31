Center party went from 66 municipalities in 2020 to 329 in 2023 and became the champion in the number of mayors; toucans lost 77% of cities

In the last 3 years, the PSD (Social Democratic Party) multiplied by 5 the number of mayors in cities in São Paulo and already commands 329 municipalities in São Paulo – more than half the number of cities in the State.

The dizzying growth outside the electoral period coincides with the sunset of the PSDB (Brazilian Social Democracy Party), a party that dominated São Paulo politics for 3 decades.

In 2020, the tucanos elected 180 mayors. Most of them, however, left the party, which today has just 41 municipal executives and is only the 5th largest political force in the State.

The negative balance of 139 city halls for the PSDB comes after the party’s first defeat in the dispute for the government of São Paulo in almost 3 decades. The primacy ended after 28 years with the defeat of Rodrigo Garciawhich did not reach the 2nd round, to Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) in 2022.

Gilberto Kassab, national president of the PSD and guarantor of governor Tarcísio de Freitas’ candidacy, is current Government Secretary in the State. He is the one who heads articulations with deputies from the Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) and dialogue with city halls.

In 2020, the PSD was the 3rd largest force in SP. Since then, it has conquered 263 cities.

Read the variation in mayors elected by all parties since 2004 at the end of the report.

OTHER FALLS

Although the most sudden fall was that of the PSDB, other parties also saw their control decrease in São Paulo.

União Brasil (which includes mayors from DEM and PSL) lost 56 city halls. It is followed by the PTB, which suffered the loss of 49 of the 51 mayors it elected in the last elections.

The Patriot also suffered a significant loss. It went from 9 city halls in 2020 to one in 2023. PT (Workers’ Party) was the only one that remained stable. He elected 4 mayors in the last election and continues to be in charge of 4 city halls.

The Republicans, Tarcísio’s acronym, was the 2nd party that most increased the number of city halls since the last municipal election. It elected 24 mayors in 2020 and today has control of 50 city halls.

DOMINATION OF THE ELECTORATE

With the reduction of city halls, the influence of each party over voters is also limited – which carries an even greater weight on the eve of an election year in which many of the mayors must seek re-election.

If in 2020 the PSDB governed 16.5 million São Paulo residents, today there are only 4.4 million. The vector of shrinkage was the loss of the capital. Alone, the city of São Paulo has more than 9 million voters.

After the death of the toucan Bruno Covas, who took over was his then deputy, Ricardo Nunes, from MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement). This change made the electorate commanded by the MDB increase from 2 million to 11.4 million.

The toucans were the ones who lost control over the largest number of voters: there are 12 million fewer than in 2020.

Kassab’s PSD had, in 2020, 3.3 million voters under its umbrella. Currently, there are 7.7 million – more than double.

On a national scale, the PSD also has a good relationship with the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The acronym heads 3 ministries: Fishing (André de Paula), Agriculture (Carlos Fávaro) and Mines and Energy (Alexandre Silveira).

Kassab, however, has already declared that he does not see his political ally in São Paulo, the current governor Tarcísio, running for President of the Republic in 2026, but defends his re-election in the State.