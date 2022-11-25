According to the governor-elect of São Paulo, the president of the PSD has already accepted the position

The governor-elect of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), said that the president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, will be his secretary of government. According to him, the invitation was made this week and has already been accepted.

🇧🇷He will be Secretary of Government. Next week we officially announce“, said the future governor when he arrived for the Grupo Esfera event on the coast of São Paulo.

Tarcísio was asked if Kassab had already accepted the invitation, since the former mayor of São Paulo did not confirm the information. He said yes. 🇧🇷You see, if he hadn’t accepted I wouldn’t be saying that he would be [secretário]”, said.

According to Tarcísio, Kassab will be responsible for articulating with state deputies and city halls in the state of São Paulo.

🇧🇷You have a Civil House, which will be the center of government and work with the secretariats to promote results, arbitrate conflicts and be effective in public policies. And a government secretariat that will mediate politics. It is the interface with the Legislative Assembly and with the city halls“, said.

“The challenges of the economy and national development”, at 2:15 pm