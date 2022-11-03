PSD president says partnership with elected government is not “take it from here” and wants Tarcísio to be president

The president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassabsaid that his party will support the Lula government, as long as its “conditions” be accepted. He made it clear, however, that this partnership will not be eternal. “It’s a partnership. We will not be PTs forever”, said the party leader in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo this Thursday (3.Nov.2022).

Among the conditions required by Kassab is federal support for the governments of Paraná, with Ratinho Jr. (PSD), from Sergipe and São Paulo, which will be under the command of Fábio Mitidieri (PSD) and Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), respectively, from 2023. It also wants support for Eduardo Paes (PSD), mayor of Rio de Janeiro.

Despite the former Minister of Infrastructure in Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is not affiliated with the PSD, the party president says he will work for the elected governor of São Paulo to be president of the Republic. Tarcísio’s move to the PSD was ruled out by Kassab.

“The PSD is offering the Lula government the possibility of building together good public policies for approximately 40% of the country. In those states and in the Senate, we have driving responsibility.”he said.

Kassab also wants the Lula government to support the reelection of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) to the Senate presidency.

“It makes no sense for me to be a base if Rodrigo Pacheco cannot continue as president of the Senate”said.

The party will have 10 senators and 42 federal deputies in Congress in 2023. If the partnership is established, congressmen will be part of the governing base.

The former mayor of São Paulo said, however, that the partnership between the PSD and the Lula government is not a “take it from here”. He stated that he will have a conversation with the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmannat her request, to “discuss the future”.

“The president appoints according to his personal choices and according to the partnerships he makes to have governance. So being part of the base is participating”declared.

The PSD remained neutral during the dispute over the Planalto Palace, freeing its affiliates to support Lula or Bolsonaro. Kassab followed the same guidance and did not position himself.

The president of the acronym was once Minister of Cities during the government Dilma Rousseff (PT), from 2015 to 2016, and Minister of Science and Technology in the government Michel Temer (MDB), from 2016 to 2018.