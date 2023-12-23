Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/23/2023 – 13:55

National president of the PSD and secretary of Institutional Relations of the government of the State of São Paulo, Gilberto Kassab justified the party's support for the re-election of Ricardo Nunes (MDB) to the City of São Paulo, announced this Saturday, 23, citing Nunes' management in capital of São Paulo. “The PSD will support him, yes, it will advance his re-election, especially because he has been a good mayor,” said Kassab, during an appointment with Nunes in the west zone of São Paulo. “We are very convinced that it is the right way to support Ricardo.”

According to Kassab, after several meetings with leaders “we didn’t have much difficulty in coming up with Ricardo’s name”.

The mayor, who thanked the PSD for their support, said that he intends to count on União Brasil, Podemos, Cidadania, PSDB, Republicans and PP in his alliances.

“We are going to have a very large front of democratic parties”, stated Nunes.