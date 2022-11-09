PSD president gathered party bench at dinner in Brasilia after closing with PT to integrate transition

The president of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), Gilberto Kassabsaid this Tuesday (8.Nov.2022) that the PEC articulated by the transitional government must have “great support” in Congress. According to him, it is “difficult” that congressmen vote against the proposal, negotiated to fund the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 in 2023.

🇧🇷It is very difficult for a parliamentarian to fail to vote on a project that will avoid the suspension of something like Auxílio Brasil […] It will be very difficult for Brazil to live without this instrument”, he declared in an interview with journalists.

Kassab brought together deputies from the acronym this evening at a dinner in Brasília. About 60 mandated and newly elected congressmen participated. Here’s the intact of the authorities present (45 KB).

Earlier this Tuesday, the party received the invitation to join the political council and the team of the transitional government of the president-elect. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

🇧🇷There is, yes, a route to integrate the base [do governo Lula]🇧🇷 This will consolidate now over time“, said. The party’s orientation is to build with the transition team.

The dinner was attended by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who should try to be re-elected in charge of the House in 2023. He spent less than 1 hour at the site. On his way out, he told journalists that Lula should be presented this Wednesday (Nov. 9) by Lula.

The re-elected governor of Paraná, Junior mouse (PSD), and the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, also attended. Paes made an emphatic defense for the PSD to be part of the Lula government’s base and stated that it is necessary to pacify the country in the current post-election moment.

🇧🇷The PSD needs to help President Lula. A party with the characteristics that President Kassab built and has been consolidating needs to be in this government, it needs to help the government, it needs to be at the base“, said.

Kassab’s dinner menu with the deputies included starters and main courses of baked cod, grilled tambaqui and baby beef (beef) grilled with rice with broccoli and egg farofa as an accompaniment.

Transition

PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, spoke with Kassab earlier on Tuesday to negotiate the party’s participation in the transitional cabinet. On Monday (7.nov), Kassab had already stated that he would give a “vote of confidence🇧🇷 the squid.

The bench of PSD senators met for a lunch at the official residence of the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) this Tuesday. decided that Alexandre Silveira (MG), Carlos Fávaro (MT), Omar Aziz (AM) and Otto Alencar (BA) will represent the PSD bench in the Senate in the transition team.

the federal deputy Antonio Brito (PSD-BA) will be part of the political council. O Power 360 found that he should be reappointed in the leadership of the party in the Chamber of Deputies. In the Senate, the acronym decided to support the reelection of Rodrigo Pacheco.

For Kassab, the reappointment of both Lira and Pacheco in the heads of the legislative houses would be important for the “stability” relations between Congress and the Executive Power.

In addition to the political council with the parties of the coalition and that closed support for the new government, the transition team will also have 31 thematic nuclei selected by Lula’s team.