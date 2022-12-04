President of the PSD says that deputy “has shown over the last few years that he is compliant and has a pragmatic profile”

The president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassabdefined as “correct” the decision of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), to support the reappointment of deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL) in charge of the Chamber in 2023. According to the PSD leader, the congressman from Alagoas “has a pragmatic profile”🇧🇷

“I think that supporting Lira is a correct decision, because he has shown over the last few years that he is compliant and has a pragmatic profile. Lula will start his government in a different way than Bolsonaro, who started without any basis 4 years ago. With the parties that were in his coalition, plus other acronyms such as PSD and MDB, he will already be able to leave with approximately 250 deputies by his side”said in an interview with the newspaper The globe Published this Sunday (4.Dec.2022).

Kassab also stated that the PT may have 300 deputies in the polls due to the “the ascendancy that Lira has in the world of Centrão and the commitment to governance that she is establishing with Lula”🇧🇷

Like the PT, the PSD decided to support Lira’s re-election as President of the Chamber. The party is also on the way to integrating the base of Lula’s government.

When asked whether the PSD, MDB and União Brasil would play an equivalent role to the one Centrão played in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Gilberto Kassab denied.

“No, PSD and MDB were never in that block, and União Brasil is a new acronym. Now, of course, we are going to help govern and appoint people, which is the essence of democracy. Let it be clear that I am at a distance from the negotiations, the deputy Antonio Brito and the senator Otto Alencar is that they are ahead of it”he declared.

The PSD president listed 3 names presented by the party to compose Lula’s government:

On Friday (December 2), Lula stated that he should announce his ministers after his diplomacy, scheduled for December 12.

haddad at the farm

Kassab also said that “never heard” in depth the proposals of the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) –main name to assume the Ministry of Finance in 2023– for the economy.

“As an eventual candidate for economy minister, I never had a deeper conversation with him. Like any Brazilian, I worry about the possibility of it not working out, but I hope it does. He is one of the best figures of Brazilian public life and has all the conditions to be a good minister”he declared.