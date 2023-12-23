Politician officially supported the party for the current mayor of the capital of São Paulo; Nunes reaches 6 acronyms in his coalition

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) made official this Saturday (Dec 23, 2023) its support for the re-election of the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). The formalization took place in a public statement by the national president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, who participated in an event with Nunes late in the morning on the outskirts of São Paulo. At the event, the politician said he was a “privilege”.

With the support of the PSD, Ricardo Nunes now has the most robust coalition in the dispute for Mayor of São Paulo in 2024. In addition to Gilberto Kassab's group and his own party, the MDB, the mayor will have 4 other acronyms with weight in Congress : PL, Republicans, União Brasil and PP. In this way, Nunes should have a little more than 60% of the approximately 80 daily 30-second commercials during the 2024 election hours.

The formal support of the other parties for Nunes should come after Kassab joins the ranks of the PSD. The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), awaits the formalization of the support of its political godfather, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to the current mayor. After several comings and goings, the former president of the Republic should actually stay with Nunes in next year's dispute.

PL, Bolsonaro's party, has already said that it will support Nunes in 2024. This has been said and repeated by the party's national president, former deputy Valdemar Costa Neto – but there is still a lack of formalization, precisely with a more peremptory public statement from Bolsonaro .

The broad party alliance around Nunes should suffocate his main competitor, the deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), which has the explicit support of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The number of commercials by Boulos will be much smaller than that of the current mayor of São Paulo.

Another candidate who may also have difficulty campaigning in São Paulo during election time on TV is the deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB), which has presented itself as a kind of 3rd way to break the polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro in the city of São Paulo.