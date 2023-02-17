PSD president says that Roberto Campo Neto’s positions contribute to fiscal stability

The national president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassabstated this Friday (17.Feb.2023) that the “turbulence” in institutional relations is “very dangerous” to the government. He made the statement when commenting on the differences between the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the performance of BC (Central Bank).

“I think turmoil in relationships is very dangerous, they are understandable at times when they are unavoidable. But, at the beginning of the government, I do not believe that they are inevitable, because the dialogue is starting, there is good will for this understanding”, said in an interview with Power360.

Kassab defended and praised Roberto Campos Neto, president of BC. He said he respects and likes the performance of the head of the monetary authority. Campos Neto made nods during the week and asked the market “good will” with Lula.

“Fortunately it seems that the temperature has dropped, the dialogue has returned to exist. Differences exist, of course. President Lula never hid from anyone that he is against Central Bank autonomy, but that is Brazil today”Kassab said.

Watch the interview (23min36s):

On Thursday (16.Feb), after having made public criticisms of the BC because of the interest rate, Lula said that “I don’t care to fight” with Campos Neto. He added, however, that if the central bank autonomous “not improve” the economy, it is necessary “to change” the system.

For Kassab, Campos Neto’s positions help maintain fiscal and political stability in the country. He said he liked the performance of the head of the autarchy and that his conduct was fundamental for the approval of the BC’s autonomy.

“He has shown a lot of care in his manifestations in relation to the government, a lot of respect for differences and a lot of willingness to bring dialogue to the table […] I salute you publicly because I believe that your stance contributes to Brazil experiencing stability in the fiscal, economic and also political fields.”he said.

Campos Neto was nominated for the presidency of BC by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The economist’s mandate ends in December 2024. Only then will Lula be able to indicate a new name for the position, which will be submitted for approval by the Senate.