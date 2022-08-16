PSD president did not state, however, which presidential candidate he will support in October

The national president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, announced this Tuesday (16.Aug.2022) that it will support the candidacies of former ministers Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and Marcos Pontes (PL) for the October elections. Tarcísio is a candidate for the government of São Paulo and Pontes for the State Senate. Both are also supported by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to Kassab, Tarcísio is a candidate “Well prepared” and had a “great performance” in the public offices he has already held.

“Those who don’t know him will have the opportunity to know him. And when comparing with the other candidates, you can conclude that voting for him will be a good way to resume the development of SP”, said the former mayor of SP in a message posted on WhatsApp.

Regarding support for federal and state deputies, Kassab said he will vote for candidates of the acronym in the state. In all, the PSD registered 120 candidates for the federal and state legislature in São Paulo.

The former mayor also strengthened support for democracy and the Electoral Justice. He said that he considers the scoring system to be “Perfect” and that electronic voting machines bring more “safety” in the vote count.

“Fortunately, our democracy is solid, our institutions work very well and our Electoral Justice is very efficient. We have a counting system that I think is perfect. The implementation of the system with electronic voting machines brought us the security that the paper ballots did not give us”, said.

The politician did not, however, say which presidential candidate he will support in October. In July, Kassab reported that the PSD will remain neutral in the presidential elections. The leader claimed that there was no unity within the acronym to support either the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), neither Bolsonaro nor the other names in the dispute.

The politician tried to get his own candidacy for the PSD. At first he would be the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), which withdrew from the dispute. Kassab then tried to get the candidacy of Eduardo Leite (PSDB) by the party, however, the politician decided to remain in the PSDB.

The PSD has Bolsonarist wings, such as the one from Paraná, led by the governor Junior mouseand lulistas, such as the Bahian directory, led by senator Otto Alencar.