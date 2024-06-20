Kaspersky: software ban in the US will help the development of cybercrime

A ban on the use of software from Kaspersky Lab in the United States will lead to an increase in cybercrime, the company’s press service believes. Her statement leads RIA News.

The company emphasized that international cooperation of experts is required to effectively counter cyber threats. “Our current US customers will face significant challenges as they are now forced to urgently seek replacements for the technologies they have relied on for many years,” the press service noted.

Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, reported the intention of the US authorities to ban the sale of Kaspersky Lab anti-virus software in the country. It is noted that, according to the American leadership, the company’s connection with the Russian authorities carries a serious risk. Washington believes that the antivirus’s special access to computer systems could allow it to steal sensitive information, install malware or delay important updates.