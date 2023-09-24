Kaspersky: most hackers today speak Chinese

The vast majority of hackers in the world today speak Chinese, with the second most common language being Spanish. At the same time, the Russian language is only in fourth place, said the head of Kaspersky Lab, Evgeny Kaspersky, in an interview RIA News.

“For the most part, hackers speak Chinese, then Spanish, Portuguese, only then Russian, English and broken English, Turkish,” the expert noted.

Kaspersky warned that cybercriminals are becoming more professional every day. Hackers are mainly “the so-called students, low-middle class, they communicate with each other and unite in gangs,” the specialist emphasized.