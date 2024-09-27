Last June, Joe Biden’s administration announced the total ban of Kaspersky in the United States, for being of Russian origin, of course. Now users in that country are seeing the Kaspersky antivirus disappear and UltraAV arrives out of nowhere.

That’s right, Kaspersky is deleted in the United States and in its place UltraAV is installed, all by itself… without warning. Of course many are upset by this change.

UltraAV does not come alone, Kaspersky also installs UltraVPN

This change started a week ago, according to the first messages on reddit of affected users. The company announced this change earlier this month, although Kaspersky did not tell users exactly when it would occur or that UltraAV and UltraVPN would be installed automatically without their consent.

UltraAV was automatically installed on my computer. I WAS NEVER ASKED OR NOTIFIED THAT THIS INSTALLATION WOULD BE DONE. «Also, I CAN’T UNINSTALL IT! I used Windows 11 uninstall and it was supposed to have removed everything. But I restarted the computer and found that UltraAV had reinstalled itself. I DON’T WANT THIS SOFTWARE

In a response, a Kaspersky forum moderator wrote that because the company is not affiliated with the software, it has no advice for removing it beyond following the brand’s guidelines for uninstalling in Windows 11.

Kaspersky employee Danila T responded with the following comment:

As you may already know, US authorities restrict the sale and distribution of Kaspersky products in the United States, but we remain committed to providing maximum cybersecurity. And as we are forced to limit the functionality of our cybersecurity products, we are giving you the opportunity to obtain a replacement security solution from our trusted partner, UltraAV.

Thanks to the Kaspersky software update installed on September 19, permission was given to install the new software. Now, US Kaspersky users’ licenses are being transferred to UltraAV as part of the change, in fact, Kaspersky promises that there will be no price increase in the transition.

It is still possible to access the Kaspersky account in the United States, but the licenses will show as expired and will point to a page about UltraAV.

UltraAV is owned by US cybersecurity company Pango, which split into two companies earlier this month. Pango software is a mature technology, developed and improved for more than 20 years. It incorporates the latest threat intelligence and leverages advanced techniques including AI and sophisticated heuristics to detect malware.

