Russian company suspends operations from July 20 after sales ban due to alleged security risks

A Kaspersky announced this Tuesday (16.Jul.2024) that it will close its operations in the United States. The decision, confirmed by the website TechCrunchwas taken after the US government banned the sale and updating of the antivirus manufactured by the Russian cybersecurity company.

Kaspersky initially planned to contest the ban, stating that it does not engage in activities that threaten US national security, but has decided to end it. “gradually” its activities in the country from July 20th. Said the business “is no longer viable”.

In June, the ban announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce has pointed to alleged security and privacy risks associated with the company’s location in Russia. Secretary Gina Raimondo has expressed concerns about the possibility of the Kremlin exploiting companies like Kaspersky to “malicious purposes” against the Americans.

With the ban in place, the Russian company’s products were no longer available for purchase on its US website.

UNDERSTAND THE BAN

The ban prevented the sale of its software to U.S. consumers, both directly and through U.S. resellers, starting at September 29th. Furthermore, the company could not send updates to software or security for customers in the USA.

The US Treasury Department also took action against senior Kaspersky executives, although CEO Eugene Kaspersky was not sanctioned. The aim was to prevent US customers from transacting with any future companies run by the executives.

HISTORIC

This was not the first time the US government had taken action against Kaspersky.

In 2017, during the administration of then-President Donald Trump (Republican), the use of software Kaspersky Lab has been banned across the federal government after Russian hackers discovered that they had stolen classified U.S. documents from the computer of an intelligence official who used the tool.

The nature of antivirus products, which often have broad access to the devices on which they are installed, is one reason for the US government’s concern.

With over 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, Kaspersky has over 400 million customers in over 200 countries and territories, including Brazil.