Kaspersky Lab recorded more targeted attacks on large businesses and infrastructure this year than a year earlier, as Evgeny Kaspersky, the head of the company, told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday, June 16.

“There are more targeted attacks on infrastructure facilities, on large companies. I won’t talk about attribution, because in most cases attribution, who is behind it, is no longer our competence, because we only see what is happening, ”said Kaspersky “RIA News”.

He emphasized that such attacks are becoming more professional all over the world, because “young scammers grow up, learn, exchange information.” According to him, the attackers organize their own “cyber gangs”, which employ dozens of people.

The day before, Anna Kulashova, managing director of Kaspersky Lab in Russia and the CIS, said that scammers in Russia had begun using the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot for phishing (Internet fraud). This is how scammers generate phishing emails that are smarter and more trustworthy.

On March 4, the deputy chairman of Sberbank spoke about the Deepfake protection technology (replacing a face in a photo or video using a neural network). According to him, last year Sberbank patented two inventions that allow detecting Deepfake. It is noted that the efficiency of the system during measurements was 98%.