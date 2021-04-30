Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals for the Washington net

A meeting of Finnish goalkeepers was seen in Boston.

Hockey In the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins took the overtime victory over the Washington Capitals in Thursday’s round. The match ended 5–4 in favor of the Pittsburgh away.

Penguinsin Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals in the game. He opened his team’s goal balance in the first set and brought the penguins to the 4–3 lead in the third period.

Kapanen’s first, 1–1-Equalization goal was created in the starting round when the Finn cut off the Washington team and fired the puck into the net.

The match was settled in extra time by Pittsburgh Jake Guentzel.

Carolina-starred Carolina Hurricanes won the Detroit Red Wings at home 3-1. Carolina Teuvo Teräväinen scored in the game and scored an extra point. Sebastian Aho was passing two of Carolina’s goals.

Sharp and Aho were entering the opening goal in the second set of the game. In the third round, Teräväinen scored the last goal of the match, which Aho was passing.

In an encounter with NHL New York teams, the Islanders knocked out the Rangers 4-0. The opening goal of the match was scored by Islanders’ Leo Komarov. The goal was the Finn’s first this season.

Boston saw the encounter of Finnish election guards, with the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabers facing each other. The game ended with a 5-2 win for Boston.

Guarded the Bruins goal Tuukka Rask blocked 29 shots out of 31. There was enough pressure at Buffalo’s end. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped the puck 35 times out of 39 shots.

Buffalon Arttu Ruotsalainen took the entry point in the first set of his team’s 1-1 draw goal.

The New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5–3. Devilsin Janne Kuokkanen was scoring another goal for his team.