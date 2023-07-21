Against all odds, the Dane claimed victory from the breakaway in a close finish against Pascal Eenkhoorn and Jonas Abrahamsen, rounding off a full performance from the Soudal Quick-Step team. Jasper Philipsen, favorite in the previous one, could not be in the dispute after being far in the launch. In the general classification, an uneventful day for Jonas Vingegaard and the Jumbo-Visma team, who retained the yellow jersey after Wout van Aert dropped out.

The 185 kilometers between Moûtiers and Bourg-en-Bresse were the route of stage 18 of the Tour de France that took place this Thursday, July 20. On a flat section and with definition in the sprint, the Dane Kasper Asgreen broke the hegemony of Jasper Phillipsen.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider won after leading the break. Against all odds, the breakaway was not reached by the peloton and allowed Philipsen and the Alpecin train, favorites in the previous estimates, not to dispute the victory.

Asgreen led Pascal Eenkhoorn and jonas abrahamsen in the final meters to achieve his first personal stage in the ‘grande boucle’ and of the squad in this edition.

After his conquest, the Dane admitted that the conditions for the escape to win were not met and highlighted the work of all the competitors.

“It wasn’t the ideal situation, a breakaway with six or seven riders would have been better. But it was a kind of team time trial until the end. I couldn’t have won without my breakaway teammates. But we all deserved this victory for all we’ve worked for,” he said.

At a difference of 20 seconds from the head of the race, the Alpecin team was far away to launch Philipsen and they had to see the definition from the outside. The sprinter, who has taken three stages in the current Tour, finished fourth.

Jumbo-Visma, with the yellow jersey and without Wout van Aert

In the fight for the general classification there were no modifications. After a very demanding Wednesday in the mountains, the favorites lowered the intensity and did not leave the peloton. Tadej Pogacarwho suffered two setbacks this week and was seen physically diminished, did not launch any attack that worries Jonas Vingegaard.

“It wasn’t a very stressful day, but the end was very nervous. I wouldn’t say it was an easy stage,” said the leader of the general standings. However, he warned that it is in these types of circumstances that you can lose the Tour if your concentration drops. “I’ll just relax when I get to Paris,” he asserted.

On the other hand, Pogacar highlighted the calm of the competition after two days where the defeats against Vingegaard lowered his morale. “It is true that he was very affected, but everyone in the peloton encouraged me. It’s been good to have a little quieter day,” he commented.

Vingegaard leads the Slovenian by 7′ 35”, an almost insurmountable distance. In third place, the British Adam Yates momentarily beat the Spanish Carlos Rodríguez by 76 seconds.

The Jumbo-Visma took to the track this Thursday without wout van aertone of its most important members, who decided to leave the Tour de France due to the imminent birth of his daughter.

“It’s a strange feeling, but not a dilemma, the decision has been easy to make. I have always said that I would return home when my wife told me that she needs me. That moment has arrived. My teammates understand the decision and support me 100%”, explained the Belgian in a video on social networks.