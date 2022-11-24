To circulate on the road with a vehicle it is mandatory to subscribe to the RC Auto or Insurance, which guarantees security in economic terms in the event of “left“. Besides this there are some policies add-ons which are optional, but which are often chosen by the driver because they are very advantageous and allow you to sleep soundly. One of these insurance is Kasko.

Kasko what is it?

The Kasko (or helmet) It is a ancillary warranty to cover some damages that ordinary insurance or rather a basic RC Auto does not cover. There Kasco is an optional policy choice because it is fundamental in covering any damage, even accidental on your vehicle.

The Kasko is an accessory guarantee on RC Auto

Giving a precise definition, we can say that the RC auto guarantees compensation for damages for which you are responsible towards third parties, while the Kasko also of those suffered.

The Kasko policy also covers i accidental damage that was not caused by a third partysuch as for example the damage caused to the bodywork by hitting a wall by mistake.

In some cases, in the event that the car is damaged by atmospheric agents, such as storms, hail, etc., you are not covered unless you have taken out an additional policy with a price increase.

The most important benefit of the policy Kasko is that in the event of a rear-end collision, those who rear-ended will also be compensated.

Mini Kasko

When, on the other hand, the damages are caused by accidents involving at least two vehicles, these can be covered in case of fault Mini Kasko.

Kasko does not cover damages, for example if the driver is intoxicated while driving

How much does Kasko cost?

There are different variations of Kasko depending on your needs. Talking about “Full Kasko”, to give an idea, the insurance companies calculate the price between 3 or 4 per thousand of the value of the car. For a mid-range car (25,000 euros) the cost will be on the order of 800 – 1,000 euros per year.

Attention because to this is added the cost of the RC Auto which is not included in the price.

What does Kasko not cover?

There are cases of accidents in which damages are not reimbursed

when the driver does not have a driving license or when the driver does not fall within the categories provided for in the insurance contract (new driver, etc.);

if driving the driver is in state of intoxication or under the influence of drugs ;

; when the damage is caused by materials present inside the vehicle including animals.

Beware of the FRANCHISE. Even Kasko can provide for a deductible which can be €500, i.e. that the insurance does not reimburse up to €500.

How much does Mini Kasko cost?

Instead regarding an insurance Less Kasko, the price will be lower, but also not all damages will be covered. The latter averages aroundorder of 150 – 250 euros.

In Mini Kasko policy does not include damage from parking, collision against walls, etc.; only damages with identified vehicles are covered.

