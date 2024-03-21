Kaskinen | Metsä Board's factory plan failed due to high costs

An estimated total of 250 million euros will be invested in the cardboard factories in Simpele and Kyro over the next 10 years.

Forest Board abandons the plan to build a folding carton factory in the town of Kaskisten in Ostrobothnia. Based on preliminary planning, the company decided not to implement the investment.

According to Metsä Board, the total cost of the planned investment rose significantly higher than the original estimate. Because of this, the goals set for the repayment period and return on invested capital would not have been met.

It was announced that the preliminary planning of the factory would begin in September 2022. It included technical planning, planning of infrastructure and logistics solutions, tendering for main equipment purchases and financial review of the project. In connection with preliminary planning, an environmental impact assessment was also carried out and an environmental permit was applied for.

Metsä Board writes down the costs of the pre-clearance project, which it treats as an investment, totaling approximately EUR 8 million, as an item affecting comparability in the operating result of the current quarter.

Forest Board also says that it will start programs for new product options and growth and development investments at its current factories. The goal is to grow in fiber-based packaging materials and renew industrial operations.

“The programs support Metsä Board's goal of fossil-free production by the end of 2030. In addition, the company continues to develop packaging solutions that reduce plastic,” the company says in the press release.

In order to modernize the cardboard factory in Simpele, Metsä Board is launching a phased investment program. There are also plans for a new power plant.

“As a result of the investment program, the quality, performance and cost competitiveness of folding cardboard will improve and the production capacity will increase,” Metsä Board describes.

An investment program is being launched at the Kyro board factory to improve the performance of barrier boards and expand the end-use areas.

The company says that the estimated total cost of investments in Simpelee and Kyro cardboard factories is 250 million euros over the next 10 years.

In addition, Metsä Board is starting a program in Husum, Sweden, the goal of which is to find new solutions for the production of food and serving packages. It also continues planning for the renewal of the fiber line at the Husum pulp mill.