The man who has ruled Turkey for twenty years was born and raised in Kasimpasa, a humble neighborhood of Istanbul on the banks of the Bosphorus. “This is what we call Tayyip Erdogan’s ‘castle’, his stronghold within the city, where the level of support usually exceeds 70%, but we are facing the most difficult elections of his career and nobody knows what will happen,” he says. Mustafa Köse, muhtar (a kind of mayor) of Kaptanpasa, the neighborhood district where the Islamist leader lived until the 1990s. His phone does not stop ringing and he answers every call while he checks the register of the people with the right to vote. Neighbors go to the muhtar for help because they can’t make ends meet, they need food, money to pay for electricity or rent. «Erdogan’s first ten years were spectacular and the economy grew, but now we are living in the worst moment since he governed. He has done great things like recovering Hagia Sophia as a mosque, but the economy will be the key factor in the elections on May 14 », says Köse. The average rent for an apartment in Kasimpasa has risen from 1,500 liras per month ( 75 euros at the current exchange rate) to 7,000 (350 euros), an unaffordable rise for the residents of a neighborhood built by emigrants from the Black Sea who arrived in the city in the 1930s, like the Islamist leader's own family. Opposite the muhtar's office is the Sinan Pasa Mosque, where Erdogan often led prayers. The small temple is separated just a few meters from the house where he was born 69 years ago, "although the original was made of wood and was demolished," explains the muhtar. The one that still stands is the house he lived in until he was appointed mayor of Istanbul, a four-story pink block at 34 Piyale Mumhanesi street. Erdogan’s political rise began at the helm of his hometown, where he served as mayor between 1994 and 1998, when he was jailed on charges of “attacking the secular principles of the republic.” This arrest strengthened his image before the most conservative electorate. In 2001 he founded the Justice and Development Party (AKP). In 2002 he won the surprise election and became prime minister. Since then he has emerged victorious in all the elections he has run for and has overcome a coup. Selahattin misses the days when he played soccer with the head of government. M. Ayestaran “We were inseparable, we are the same age, we studied at the same school and I was in charge of giving him water during soccer games on hot days,” recalls Mehmet Tuluoglu, a childhood friend and neighbor from the same street. «Before he came a lot, but since he is president we only see him on television. The earthquake and the economic crisis are going to mark the people’s vote, I think he can receive a maximum of 45 of the ballots. This time I see Kılıçdaroğlu as a clear favorite», Mehmet points out in the presence of a muhtar who agrees and insists that «these are the most difficult elections for Erdogan». Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the social democratic Republican People’s Party (CHP), is the person who can remove him from power after a career marked by successive defeats at the polls. This 74-year-old politician is the antithesis of his rival, he has managed to unite six parties to end him and since 2017 he has been nicknamed ‘Gandhi Kemal’ after leading a march from Ankara to Istanbul in protest against the arrest of thousands of public employees, activists, journalists and politicians. “These are elections to choose between a democracy and an authoritarian system,” this politician usually says slowly when referring to the appointment of May 14. “Before, he used to come a lot, but since he became president we only see him on television” Mehmet sees Kılıçdaroğlu as the winner, but his posters can hardly be seen in “Erdogan’s castle”. Here the omnipresent face is that of the Islamist leader and the flags are those of the AKP, with the symbol of the light bulb in its central part. Past footballer Doubts about the continuity of the president in power are settled with a stroke of the pen at the table where Selahattin has breakfast. At 77, this man wearing a Besiktas wool cap, one of the great teams in Istanbul, wore the number 4 on the shirt of the neighborhood club where Erdogan was number 10. «He was like Cristiano Ronaldo, he had a powerful shot and a powerful jump, he ran the ninety minutes and was very generous with his teammates. A 10 as a footballer and as a politician, there is no one like him », says his former wardrobe partner. After several teas and finishing the cheese, cucumber, tomato and cleaning the sesame seeds that the simit (Turkish circular bread) have left on the table, Selahattin shows on his phone old photos of the team with the president crouching in the row of seats. below. He misses those days and seeing him on these steep streets of Kasimpasa where the new generations only know Erdogan through television.

