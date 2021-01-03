Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has accused the Central Government of suppressing the mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba said that these parties have become ‘scapegoats’ and everyone is blaming them. Mehbooba said that despite all this, we are ready to fight a long and difficult political battle for the restoration of Article 370.

In an interview to PTI, Mehbooba said, “It is a matter of grief that the mainstream has become a goat of sacrifice and everyone is blaming it.” He said, ‘The truth is that we will spend our entire political life fighting the allegations of being pro-Pakistan on behalf of Delhi and anti-India and anti-Kashmir from Kashmir’. Mehbooba stressed that the PDP and six other mainstream parties forming the Guptkar coalition had resolved to fight only to restore the special status of the erstwhile state by democratic and peaceful means, but the Indian government is still suppressing us And showing the tone of dissent like a crime.

‘What was taken away from us, we must return it’

When Mehbooba was asked if he really hoped that any government in India could reverse the decision of the Parliament to abolish the provisions of Article 370 on 5 August 2019, he said, ‘Nothing is a stone capitulation’ Happen. Had the decision of Parliament been final, lakhs of people would not have taken to the streets against laws like CAA or Agriculture Bills. He said, “Whatever has been taken away from us in an unconstitutional manner will have to be returned, but it will be a long and difficult political battle.”



Mehbooba said, DDC elections presented as a challenge

The former Chief Minister said that the victory of the Guptkar alliance (PAGD) on 112 out of 280 seats in the recent District Development Council (DDC) elections has shown that the public categorically denied the decision to abolish Article 370 Have given. He said, ‘DDC elections were suddenly presented to us as a challenge and we were not given equal opportunities. We took a direct fight and unitedly contested elections so that BJP and its allies would not get any democratic place and prevent them from weakening our people.

‘People of Kashmir feeling cheated by ending 370’

Mehbooba said, ‘BJP raised the issue of Article 370 in the election and made it a referendum. So people collectively voted for our alliance and made it clear that they reject the illegal decision of August 5, 2019. He said that the public was feeling completely shocked and cheated by the decision to abolish Article 370 and divide Jammu and Kashmir. The PDP president said that this decision further increased the isolation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the country and made the Kashmir issue more complicated.

‘My father tied the BJP with everything at stake’

He said, ‘The way forward is of reconciliation and dialogue with all sides. Apart from this, there are many options to be discussed and at the same time to fulfill the aspirations of the people, without compromising the sovereignty of the country. When asked about the PDP’s alliance with the BJP to form the government in the erstwhile state, Mehbooba said, “My father (Mufti Mohammed Sayeed) tried to negotiate with the BJP to build a broad-based alliance with everything at stake.” Was. ‘ She said she was not disappointed by the BJP’s decision to break the alliance in 2018.