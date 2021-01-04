Recently, Kashmira Shah, who appeared in Bigg Boss 14, definitely came on the show for a short time but got a lot of discussion. Kashmiri is in the news these days because of her bold photoshoot, whose pictures were shared by her husband Krishna Abhishek on social media. By the way, Kashmiri is a well-known name of the industry. She has often been in the headlines due to her personal life more than films. Let me tell you that Kashmirira has married Krishna second. The two started dating in 2015.

His love story began with the set of the film Pappu Pass Ho Gaya. After shooting both of them started spending all the time together and then came very close. In 2007, Kashmira divorced her first husband Brad Listerman and lived in a live-in for many years with Krishna. Eventually, both of them settled their relationship in 2013 by giving them the name of marriage.



After marriage, Kashmeera’s struggle started when she had difficulty in conceiving. In the absence of natural pregnancy, Kashmira and Krishna resorted to IVF technique, but it did not work. In an interview, Kashmiri had told that he tried 14 times unsuccessfully to become pregnant. After this Salman Khan advised him of surrogacy which proved to be very effective for him. Krishna-Kashmirira resorted to surrogacy and in 2017, they had two twin sons, after which their life was filled with happiness.