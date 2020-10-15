After the removal of Article 370 in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir, once it is returning as the biggest issue. Today in Srinagar, an important meeting is being held at the house of National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, in which all political parties and leaders who issued a joint statement are participating on 4 August 2019. Farooq Abdullah will lead this meeting.

In this statement, called the Gupakar Declaration, the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir had agreed to jointly oppose the special rights of the erstwhile state and any attempt to remove Section 370. Now, after about 14 months, the second meeting of this political alliance is taking place today.

Which parties will be included in the meeting

On Tuesday, Farooq and Omar met Abdullah Mehbooba after the release of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti. After this, information about the meeting was shared. Today’s meeting is expected to include the PDP, Congress, Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference, PDF, CPIM and other parties in addition to the National Conference. There is confusion over the inclusion of Shah Fazal as he has already announced to leave active politics. Only BJP and former minister Altaf Bukhari’s own party are opposed to this meeting. In such a situation, the question is whether the state administration will allow this meeting after the strong statement of Mehbooba Mufti.

There is no information on the meeting that will start at four o’clock and how long it will last. But after this, how will the politics of mainstream politics in Jammu and Kashmir become clear. It is clear from the statement made after the release of Mehbooba Mufti that at least the PDP is gearing up for an open war with the Central Government and BJP in this matter.

Why was this meeting secretly called an announcement

The Gupkar Declaration was announced on 4 August 2019. It said that abolishing or replacing Articles 35A and 370 is unconstitutional. The division of the state is excessive against the people of Kashmir and Ladakh. In this announcement, the action on 370 of the Central Government was described as a conspiracy. In this declaration, political parties in Kashmir had announced that they will fight for the pre-5 August 2019 registration in Jammu and Kashmir. The secret declaration was announced at Farooq Abdullah’s residence.

