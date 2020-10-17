Kashmir: Security forces have arrested a terrorist alive in Chadura in Budgam district, adjacent to Srinagar in the terror-hit Kashmir Valley. Although the military officers of the Army’s National Rifles (RR) surrounded the terrorist, but when he was given the opportunity to surrender, he surrendered in the presence of his uncle. In order to safeguard his nephew, the uncle touched his feet wholeheartedly thanking the police and military officers present at the encounter.

According to the Chinar Corps of the Srinagar-based army, the captured terrorist has been identified as Jahangir Ahmed Bhatt, who was missing from Chadura since October 13. He used to run a shop in Chadura before disappearing. An AK-47 has also been recovered from him during the surrender. It is believed that this AK-47 is one of the two rifles that escaped from the SOG camp, an SPO of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, on 13 October.

According to the information, on a information on Friday, the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation surrounded Jahangir in an apple orchard in Budgam. Under his new surrender policy, an officer of RR (Rashtriya Rifles) gave an opportunity to surrender to Jahangir, and he was ready in no time. During this time, the army also called Jahangir’s uncle in the apple orchard.

As soon as Jahangir surrendered, his uncle embraced him and thanked the officers of the Army, CRPF and the police present there, and even touched the feet of an officer. During this, Jahangir was seen eating an apple very comfortably. This entire scene was captured in mobile video and has gone viral on social media.

According to a senior officer of the Chinar Corps, the army is preparing to start its surrender policy afresh in the Kashmir Valley. Under this, rehabilitation plan is being made for surrendering terrorists. Because the surrendering terrorists quickly become Kirkri in the eyes of terrorist organizations and their lives are also in danger. For this, the Army is going to make a special plan with the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Home Affairs. But sources made it clear that this surrender policy is for the youth of Kashmir, who have recently joined a terrorist organization. This is not a policy for terrorists from Pakistan.

Let me tell you that when the terrorist Jehangir surrendered, then an army officer was also heard saying that they too “are not happy by laying the corpse here (Kashmir valley).”

Watch the video here …

NEET 2020 Result: Shoaib Aftab of Odisha scores 720 out of 720, Aisi Hai Topper’s success story