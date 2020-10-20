Highlights: Pakistani army chief saddled with vigorous ‘cleanliness drive’ of Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir

General Bajwa prepared a new plan to intensify terrorist activities in Kashmir

Bajwa has also held secret meetings with top commanders of terrorist organizations operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

Islamabad

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, buoyed by the vigorous ‘cleanliness drive’ of the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir, has prepared a new dangerous plan to intensify terrorist activities in Kashmir. In this regard, Bajwa has also held secret meetings with top commanders of the terrorist organizations Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and the Taliban operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the report of Hindustan Times, Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Mufti Mohammad Asghar Khan Kashmiri was also present in the meeting which is coordinating terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian intelligence agencies say that the generals of the Pakistan Army have held a meeting between all the terrorist organizations to create solidarity between them. The objective of this solidarity is to intensify the attack on the Indian Army with the help of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

In fact, after the abolition of Article 370 of India and granting the status of Union Territory to Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan Army has become disoriented. The dossier prepared by Indian intelligence agencies and security forces states that there have been several meetings with the commanders of Jaish, Lashkar, Taliban and Hizbul. The first meeting in this regard was held on 27 December. In this, Aamir Chadar, general secretary of Jamaat-ud Dawa, the founder organization of Lashkar, had a meeting with the Jaish commanders at Bahalapur so that the two could together expedite the campaign against India.





Lashkar commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi joins

This was followed by meetings with the Pakistan Army and ISI officials in Islamabad from 3 to 8 January and 19 January. Commander of groups declared globally as terrorist organizations also participated in these meetings. It included Jaish’s undisclosed chief Mufti Rauf Asghar, Jaish Chief Masood Azhar’s brother Maulana Ammar, Lashkar commanders Zakiur Rahman Lakhvi and Amit Hamza.

After forming solidarity in this meeting, Mufti Asghar called on the Lashkar commanders to carry out their nefarious designs in Kashmir. It was agreed to share arms among these terrorist organizations and to help hidden supporters. These groups have agreed that now Hizbul will take responsibility for all attacks in Kashmir. The commander of Jaish is in touch with the Taliban to send its militants to Kashmir after the formation of a militant government in Kabul.