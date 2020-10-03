Highlights: The bodies of the youths killed in the Shopian encounter were handed over to the family

Govind Chauhan, Srinagar

The bodies of the three Rajouri laborers killed in an alleged encounter in Amshipora area of ​​Shopian district of Kashmir have been handed over to the family on Saturday. The bodies have been handed over to the family in the presence of district police and district administration officers in Destamulla area of ​​Baramulla. He will then take them to Rajouri. Here they will be handed over.

During this time, it was asked from the police that they be handed over peacefully. No ruckus should be done. The Rajouri district administration has also been instructed for this. So that the atmosphere cannot be spoiled there. Please tell that on behalf of Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, it was said on Tuesday that the investigation in this case has reached its end. After that the police arrested two people, whose role in the murder came out. On Wednesday, on behalf of IG Kashmir, it has been said that the bodies of the three laborers will now be handed over to the family. The bodies have been given after that.

According to the information, on July 18, an army team claimed to have killed three terrorists in Amshipora Shopian. The army was told that the terrorists were hiding in a house. He was killed in an encounter. But two days later, on behalf of three families of Rajouri, it was said that those who were killed are not terrorists, but their sons who went to Kashmir for wage work.

Investigation begins after the family’s appeal

There was a ruckus after this thing came out. The workers killed included Abrar Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed and Mohammad Ibarrar. He was buried in northern Kashmir after the army killed him. But on behalf of the family, Rajouri district administration was contacted, after which investigation of the case started.

Action on soldiers involved in encounter

A committee was formed to investigate the matter. DNA sample of the kin of the deceased was taken, which was mixed with the three dead. DNA was found. The army has started the action of the Summary of Evidence against the military officers and soldiers involved in the encounter. There was a continuous demand from the family of the dead to give back the dead bodies. After this, he was called to Kashmir to deliver the body and handed over to the family.