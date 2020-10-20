Highlights: Pakistan is installing mobile phone towers in frontier areas

Closed 4G service in Jammu and Kashmir is a problem for terrorists

There are apprehensions that the towers are looking for help to the terrorists in the valley

Govind Chauhan, Jammu

Pakistan is failing to send terrorists to this side due to the tight security of the army on the border, now it has started infiltration in the air. Mobile towers are being installed by Pakistan in their frontier areas. It is feared that the signal of these towers is being strengthened so that active terrorists, smugglers and allies can be helped in this direction. They could run mobile phones of Pakistani companies while in Kashmir and could not get caught by the security agencies.

Please tell that these days 4G internet is banned in the state. In such a situation, the terrorists are facing trouble, so the work of installing these towers has been started rapidly. The closure of the 4G network has brought the terrorist network to a complete standstill. Apart from this, when terrorists use mobile phones, they come on the radar of Indian agencies. Their numbers also hit the surveillance.

Pakistan is also repairing old towers

To save them from terrorists, a new approach is being adopted by Pakistan. It is believed that due to the closure of 4G services by the Indian government in Kashmir, it will not affect the Pakistani terrorists hiding in the valley. In this way Pakistan is engaged in working on a new strategy with the help of its communication. Many towers are being seen in the border areas these days. Army sources say that apart from installing new towers, the old towers are also being fixed by Pakistan and the signal is being strengthened.