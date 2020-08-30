In Jammu and Kashmir, the army has linked a stone-pelt to the mainstream of society on which there were 11 cases of stone pelting. He was imprisoned for 11 months under the PSA, but now the army has given him a job. Nine more such youths have been given jobs by the army in private companies. The army had previously counseled it for two-three months. So far this year, 80 youth have been involved in terrorism in South Kashmir. These youth are being misguided and brought to the path of terrorism. They are being pushed into terrorism by making false promises. Experts say that at present, terrorism is going on in Kashmir without leadership. Due to the shortage of terrorists, there is a rapid recruitment to get the youth on the path of terrorism.

Family members will join the terrorists’ funeral

Another major change has been that the families of the slain terrorists have been allowed to join their funeral. Earlier, the security forces were terrorizing the terrorists without their relatives. But recently, terrorists kidnapped Panch and army personnel and then released the audio saying that they are doing the same as they are doing to their terrorists. This change was made after that.

Posters of terrorists seen again in Kashmir

Threatened posters have again appeared in Kashmir. The terrorists have put up posters on the walls in many areas of Kashmir and asked them to stay away from the security forces. It states that informants will be searched and killed.