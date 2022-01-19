The tragedy in the garden of one’s home. Parents and villagers had been looking for him for hours

Tragedy of bad weather in Kashmir: a seven-year-old boy was buried by the snow that had accumulated on the roof of his house, and died of suffocation.

Mutarif Bashir’s father told it desperately, explaining that the child had gone out to play in the afternoon and never came back. The incident took place in the village of Tilar, in the district of Madwa.

After hours of searching throughout the village, the now lifeless body of the little boy was found under a snowdrift a few meters from the family home.

In the past two weeks, large areas of the Himalayan district have been hit by heavy snow and are unreachable.