Highlights: Inspired by PM’s self-reliant India campaign, search for Kashi’s daughter

Made a special kind of safety device, the price is only 650 rupees

Women can fire with this women safety hand grenade in difficult times

There is only a loud sound when firing, all the parts of the device are Indian.

Abhishek Jaiswal, Varanasi

There is no dearth of talent in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi. Inspired by the PM’s self-reliant India campaign, Kashi’s daughter has designed a special type of womens safety device. Kashi’s daughter Rachna Rajendra has made ‘Vimin Safety Hand Grenade’ for just 650 rupees.

In difficult times, women can fire with the help of this ‘Women Safety Hand Grenade’. Along with this, throwing the hand grenade on the ground, this device will also inform the police along with the phone, including the location of the woman’s family members.

In a conversation with NBT Online, Rachna Rajendra said that this device is based on wireless distance sensor technology. The SIM card is installed in this device, which calls five people simultaneously without a phone during difficult times. It has been prepared in collaboration with young scientist Shyam Chaurasia, after 4 months of hard work and spending 650 rupees.

No one is hurt by fire

Rachna Rajendra said that firing with ‘Vimin Safety Hand Grenade’ only makes a loud sound. This attracts the attention of the people around them and women can protect themselves from the pranks and misdeeds in difficult times.

Letter to PMO

Rachna Rajendra told that no Chinese goods have been used in making this device. Each and every part of this device is Indian. Rachna said that in order to bring these devices to the market, he has written a letter to PM Modi and has told them its merits. Rachna said that if she gets the green signal from the PMO, she will soon bring this device to the market by demoing it.