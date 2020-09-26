The body of a 15-year-old minor girl from a village in Dholna police station area of ​​Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, was found lying in the farm of Rajveer Bajre of the village. When the girl who had gone to the toilet did not return home, the family started looking for her. There was a noose hanging from his dupatta around the girl’s neck and a hand-written letter on his chest was affixed to it, which said, “You have never seen me – Jatav.” No accused has been arrested in the case yet.

The family of the deceased girl who reached the spot has demanded strict action against the accused, alleging that the girl was killed after the rape. There has been an atmosphere of outrage in the entire village since this incident. The villagers are demanding early arrest of the deceased girl’s killers.

Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Prakash Verma is admitting to killing the woman in Bajre’s field by hanging him from his scarf but he is avoiding saying anything about the girl being raped. He said that the police has started searching for the murder accused by forming several teams. A case of murder has been registered at the Dholana police station on the Tahrir of the girl’s brother.