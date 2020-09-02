For some time, there have been reports that Parth Samthan is leaving the ‘tight end of life’ and the makers are trying their best to stop him. There was also a recent news that Parth Samathan has made up his mind to leave the show and even if the makers replace him, he will not be able to join the ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ke’ TRP. For this reason, there were reports of its closure in November 2020.

But it seems that nothing like this is going to happen now because neither Partha Samathan is leaving ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ke’ nor is the show going off. But a source told our colleague Times of India that Ekta Kapoor and the team have accepted all of Parth’s demand and are part of the show.

Read: Will ‘Kasuti Zindagi Ke’ be closed in November? These 2 reasons are coming forward



‘The thing that had been going on for a long time, now everything is solved’

Source said, ‘Ekta Kapoor was busy with Ganeshotsav for some time, due to which Parth Samthan could not be talked in detail. While the matter was going on, everything has gone right now.



Parth kept these two demands

The source added, ‘Makers have accepted Parth’s demand. He had demanded an increase in his fees and said that the story of the show should be focused on him. The makers have accepted this and now the story of the show will be around Anurag (Partha Samthan), Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and her daughter. The source also told that Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel will be an important part of the show.

