The shooting of TV’s popular serial ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ke 2’ ended last week. Actress Erica Fernandez and Pooja Banerjee shared pictures of the last days of the set on social media. Actor Partha Samathan, who played the lead character Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapook’s show, shared a sentimental note for the show.

Partha Samthan wrote, “Kasauti Zindagi Ke 2 has made me an actor and a great person. Thanks to Ekta Kapoor, from Star Plus, from the show, to my co-star and the incredible people who made it so much For teaching me the best life and work. Thank you for giving me this opportunity 2 years ago. Without you guys, I would not have become the person I am today. “

Parth further wrote, “Very rarely do I get to be a part of something beautiful, historical and incredible. And thanks to the final fans, love to Anurag Basu and support the show till the end. I will miss you more than that. ” At the same time, Sahil Anand also shared a group photo of the sets and wrote a great note.

See Sahil Anand’s Instagram post here

Sahil Anand also expressed gratitude

Sahil wrote in his Instagram post, “I am not sure when such a project will come forward and we all will get an opportunity to work together and have fun on the sets! But ha, the off screen madpanti has started !! Thank you Ekta Kapoor, Shivangi Singh Chauhan, Shreya Neha, Tanushridas Gupta, Varun and all my fans for giving me a part and giving love to my on-screen character.

Please tell that the criterion of life 2 is going to be off air very soon. Its last episode will come on October 3.

