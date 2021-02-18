Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina for the first time in two and a half years reached the final of the tennis tournament (WTA) in Melbourne, reports TASS…

Her rival in the semifinal match was American Danielle Rose Collins. The meeting ended with a score of 6: 2, 6: 7, 6: 1 in favor of 23-year-old Kasatkina. In the final, she will play with the winner of the match between Czech Maria Bozkova and Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

Kasatkina last played in the decisive match at the Kremlin Cup in October 2018. Then Kasatkina became the winner of the tournament, beating the representative of Tunisia, Uns Jabir (2: 6, 7: 6, 6: 4).

Meanwhile, Russian Daniil Medvedev will become the third racket in the world after the Australian Open. To date, the athlete has reached the semifinals at the Australian Open. From the third line of the rating, he will displace Dominic Tim, who reached the fourth round at the tournament in Melbourne. For Medvedev, such a result will be the first in his career.