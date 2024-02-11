Tennis player Kasatkina lost to Rybakina in the final of the WTA-500 tournament in Abu Dhabi

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina lost to the representative of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina in the final of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA)-500 tournament in Abu Dhabi. Results are available at website organizers

The meeting ended with the score 1:6, 4:6. The prize fund of the tournament was more than 87 thousand dollars.

Until 2018, Rybakina represented the Russian national team. The athlete is the winner of one Grand Slam tournament; she won Wimbledon 2022.

In the summer of 2022, Rybakina disowned the influence of the Russian school of tennis on her career. The Kazakhstani tennis player said that she played for the Russian national team only at the junior level, and drew attention to the fact that the transition to an adult professional career is extremely difficult.