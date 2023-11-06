Pajtim Kasami was one of the protagonists of the victory over Palermo: “It was a very important match for us, for the group. After a difficult week it was essential to win, only by winning can you grow and this is a victory that takes you in the right direction, it can be a starting point.” The midfielder even came close to scoring, hitting a sensational inside post after 3′ and on a couple of other occasions he tried from distance: “I arrived at Sampdoria without preparation, it was hard for me, but now I feel that I’m growing up. Now we’re already thinking about the next one, in Modena, we have to go and win there too, because only in this way can we climb the rankings. We needed to regain confidence and I think that beating Palermo brought a lot of confidence to the environment, to the coach and to us players.” In short, the match against the Rosanero must become an example: “Yes, for us, because we are a strong team and we must realize this. And then prepare ourselves for what awaits us, Sampdoria in Serie B is an opponent that everyone wants to beat and everyone faces us at their best. Thanks to our fans who pushed us. I hope we continue together on this journey, which is very long, game after game.”