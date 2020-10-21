In Hinduism, the festival of Karwa Chauth 2020 has special significance. The festival starts with Navratri. On October 25, after Dussehra, the festival of Karva Chauth and then Diwali will be celebrated. On the day of Karva Chauth, Suhaginen fasts for the long life of her husband Nirjala. This fast is considered to be the most important and special for the Suhagins. The fast of Karva Chauth 2020 is observed every year on the Chaturthi date of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. This year Karva Chauth will be fasted on November 4, 2020 (Wednesday).

Karwa Chauth auspicious time (Karwa Chauth 2020 Subh Muhurat) –

Chaturthi Tithi – 03:24 minutes on November 4 to 05:14 minutes on November 5.

Karva Chauth Puja Muhurta – from 5.29 pm to 5.48 pm.

Chandrodaya – 8 o’clock at 16 minutes.

The fast is kept till the moon comes out

The fast of Karva Chauth is kept from sunrise till the moon comes out. The rule is to open the fast only after offering and seeing the moon. Shortly before Chandrodaya, Shiva-Parvati and Lord Ganesha are worshiped. After the moon comes, the women watch the husband with a lamp in a sieve and open the fast by drinking water at the hands of the husband.

Importance of Moon worship in Karva Chauth-

In the scriptures, the Moon is considered a factor of age, happiness and peace. It is believed that the worship of the moon makes married life happy and the husband’s life is long.

Karva Chauth fast story

According to the legend, a moneylender had seven sons and a daughter named Karva. Once the moneylender’s daughter had a fast of Karva Chauth in the maiden. When all the brothers were having dinner in the night, they asked their sister to eat. But Karwa refused to eat and said that the moon had not yet come out. She will eat only after offering arghya to the moon.

The brothers did not see the hungry and thirsty condition of the sister. Then the youngest left a lamp in a peepal tree and climbed. The brothers told Karva that the moon has come out and asked her to break her fast. The sister did not understand the cunning of the brother and ate the food. Karva got the news of her husband’s death while eating food. Karva sat with her husband’s body for a year and collected the grass growing on it. The next year, he fasted Karva Chauth again by law. As a result, Karva’s husband revived.

(note-The information given in this article is based on religious beliefs and temporal beliefs, which have been presented keeping in mind only general public interest.)