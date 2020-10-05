Upgrade
Karting | The go-kart driver threw his rival with a bumper in the middle of the race and attacked him in the depot

October 5, 2020
An exceptional incident was seen in the KZ World Championships in Italy.

Italian The karting race in Lonato del Garda saw an exceptional incident in the KZ-class World Championship race on Sunday.

The race was won by France Jeremy Iglesias, but the topic was Italian Luca Corberin inferior behavior.

Corberi, 23, drove had to suspend the race in the ninth round. He waited for the timing hose to arrive at the stopping point and threw his car in the front bumper, trying to hit Paolo Ippolitoon.

However, Corberi did not leave the matter to this, and after the race he still attacked Ippolito, 24, in an area where competitors are waiting to reach the weighing with their cars.

Eventually, the fathers of both drivers joined the handcuff.

“It had quite a lot of people in it. I was right next to myself. They both came to the situation at a terrible pace and drove each other into the nets. The blow was hard, ”said the Finn, who was 13th in the race Simo Puhakka said To Ilta-Sanomat.

The Corber family owns the Lonato track.

.

