Karting | Robin Räikkönen drove to an overwhelming victory again

Karting|Robin Räikkönen has driven from victory to victory in the Swiss karting series.

F1 champion Kimi Räikkönen son Robin Räikkönen continues his strong hold on karting.

Robin’s mother Minttu Räikkönen shared pictures and videos About the preconceptions of a 9-year-old.

In the video, you can see how Robin trudges to the finish line in his lofty loneliness and boisterously airs his victory. The next four drivers will finish in a group only 5-6 seconds later.

Robin’s godfather Gino Rosato praised the boy’s performance in his own update.

“The Godchild continues to collect profits. F1 here we come! Like a bullet!” Rosato wrote the video connection.

Räikkönen leads the Swiss Rotax Max karting series by far. Before the weekend, he had won all six races he drove. Sunday’s race was held in France at the L’Enclos track near the Swiss border.

Robin’s there is a lot of support for driving. In addition to driving, Kimi Räikkösen has expertise in the technical side of things.

The boy’s own Instagram account, which is maintained by the family, revealed in January that he had, for example, been able to drive on a professional simulator in Maranello, where Ferrari’s base is located.

Kimi Räikkönen is still the last driver to win F1 world championship with Ferrari. He won the championship in 2007.

Video of Robin Räikkönen’s test in Franciacorta, Italy at the beginning of August.