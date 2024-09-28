Karting | Robin Räikkönen, 9, won the championship in Switzerland

Karting|Robin Räikkönen was happy about his recent championship in the traditional way.

Formula number one world champion Kimi Räikkönen son Robin Räikkönen9, has won the microclass championship in the Swiss Rotax Max series of karting.

The final race of the season was run on Saturday at the Wohlen track in rainy conditions.

Robin’s mother Minttu Räikkönen posted a video in the story section of Instagram in which Robin celebrated his victory in motor racing in a familiar way: he sprayed a bottle of fizzy drink.

The contents of the bottle are unknown, but it is most likely a non-alcoholic drink.

The video shows how Robin’s 7-year-old little sister is also doing Rihanna got a drink on him.

At the top of the video was the text: “RMC Switzerland Champion” and after the text there were four flame emojis.

Mrs. Räikkönen also published a joint photo with her husband on Instagram. The married couple have glasses of sparkling wine in their hands. The text was attached to the picture: “Well done team”, which translates into Finnish as “good work from the team”.

Thanks to the championship, Robin Räikkönen gets to participate in the Grand Finals of the RMC series, which will be held in Sarno, Italy, from the 19th to the 26th. October

Ratcheting the family has been actively involved in Robin’s hobby.

Kimi Räikkönen, 44, is remembered as a top F1 driver who won the world championship in 2007 with Ferrari.

He drove his last F1 seasons with Alfa Romeo and ended his career after the 2021 season.