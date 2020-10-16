Dinesh Karthik, the finest and experienced wicket-keeper batsman of the Indian cricket team, has relinquished the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR Captaincy News). This decision of Karthik has shocked everyone. There is a lot of debate on this in social media as well. If someone is telling this decision at the right time, then someone is saying that Karthik got trapped in KKR’s naiyya madhar.Former Indian team all-rounder Irfan Pathan has also given his response in this matter. Pathan has written that a change in captaincy in the middle of the season is never a comfortable situation for the team members. Hope KKR’s team does not get away from here. They are far ahead in the playoff race!

Former Indian women’s team player Reema Malhotra says that there is a lot of discussion about the captaincy of KKR to Eoin Morgan but why in mid-season of the season. No matter how interesting it is to see how KKR progresses from here and Dinesh Karthik has a lot to do as a batsman.

Cricket’s Raunak Kapoor says that honestly it is not surprising for me. Very good decision. Morgan has captaincy experience. Dinesh Karthik should now bat openly.

Sharing the link of a TV show, cricketer Manoj Tiwari said that I am happy that what I was thinking on October 4 proved to be true. Dinesh Karthik will do very well in a batting role.

Team CEO Venky Mysore said, ‘We are lucky that we got a leader like DK (Dinesh Karthik) who always put the team first. It is very difficult for anyone to take such a decision. We ourselves are surprised by his decision, but respect his wishes. ‘ Talking about KKR’s performance in the season, he has won 4 out of 7 matches and the team is fourth in the points table with 8 points, one notch below RCB (10 points). He is scheduled to face Mumbai Indians on Friday.