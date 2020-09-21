Actor Karthik Aryan may have struggled in the Bollywood industry in the early days, but now he has become quite popular after giving hits in a row. The news is coming that they have signed a big deal. According to the report, Karthik Aryan has received offers to do three films simultaneously and for this he will be given Rs 75 crore.

First 6 to 8 crores, now Kartik Aryan will take 25 crores

As reported by Pinkvilla, Karthik Aryan has signed a three-film deal with production house Eros International. For this, they will be given Rs 75 crore. Earlier, Karthik Aryan used to charge 6 to 8 rupees for a film but now he is charging 25 crores for a film.



Details of the film were not revealed

Information about the details and directors of the films signed by Karthik Aryan is not known as it has not been decided yet. But Karthik will do three films with Aryan Eros International. However, the actor’s team has not confirmed the news and a spokesperson for the production house has dismissed the news.

Upcoming movies of karthik aryan

Talking about the workfront, Karthik Aryan already has big movies. These include remakes of ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ and ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramlo’. Karthik Aryan is going to be busy in these projects for the next 2 years. At the same time, he was last seen in director Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘Love Aaj Kal’ alongside Sara Ali Khan.