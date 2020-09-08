Kartik Aaryan does not need any identity in Bollywood today. Especially Karthik Aryan is known as a monologue boy and he got this name after his film ‘Pyaar Ka Panchnama’ (Pyaar Ka Punchnama). Karthik Aryan got his first ed film when he was in college, after which Karthik never looked back in his career.

Although Karthik came to Mumbai to study and get a college degree, but by staying here his real purpose was to become a hero. Today, even though Karthik Aryan plays in crores, there was a time when he too was struggling in his life like every middle class boy. Like every parent, Karthik’s family also wanted to make him an engineer or a doctor. But luck had something else approved.

When Karthik came to Mumbai to study for B.Tech, he started acting to raise his expenses. At that time he did not have enough money to get him a costly portfolio. Karthik often used to take pictures taken from the phone while auditioning. When he was in the second year of college, he got an opportunity to work in an advertisement. Karthik got a check of Rs 13,000 for that Ed film.