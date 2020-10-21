Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan is very active on social media. He often shares fun posts for fans. Now he has shared a photo of him, which is very much liked. Actress Jahnavi Kapoor has given her reaction on this post of Karthik Aryan.

Karthik is seen in Aryan Sherwani in the photo. He is seen in long hair and an enlarged beard. Posting this picture, Karthik Aryan expressed his wish that he wants to shoot the film in this look. He also asked this question to his fans. While posting the photo, Karthik wrote in the caption, ‘Should you shoot a film in this look, shouldn’t you?’

Commenting on this Instagram post of Karthik Aryan, Jahnavi Kapoor wrote, no. After this, Karthik reacted to the comment of Jahwavi Kapoor. He wrote, ‘Negative humans.’ Fans are responding to this funny comment by the actor.

Talking about the professional life of Karthik Aryan, the last time he appeared in the film Love Aaj Kal 2. In this, he worked with Sara Ali Khan. He will now be seen opposite Kiara Advani in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Apart from this, he has a film produced in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, in which he will pair with Jahnavi Kapoor.