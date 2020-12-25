Information has emerged about Karthik Aryan’s film ‘Dhamaka’ that the shooting of the film has been completed. The team had booked a hotel for 20 days for the shoot. According to a news portal, Karthik Aryan shot the last scene of the film on Friday and he has finished shooting in just 10 days. It is also being said that the actor took three weeks before he started shooting.

The entire team of the film stayed in the hotel with the director

The team of the film ‘Dhamaka’ stayed in the hotel with director Ram Madhwani. The entire crew was stationed at the hotel to shoot the film and a bio-bubble was created to protect against the corona virus. The production team followed all safety regulations and ensured that no outsiders were allowed inside the hotel. The team used a chroma setting to shoot the scene outside.



Karthik Aryan announced the film on his birthday

Let us tell you that on the occasion of his 30th birthday, Karthik Aryan announced the film ‘Dhamaka’ through social media. In the film ‘Dhamaka’, Karthik Aryan is working with director Ram Madhwani for the first time. In the film, he will be seen as a journalist who is reporting on the terrorist attack in Mumbai. A few days ago, actor introduced his character ‘Arjun Pathak’ in his film.

Karthik Aryan will also be seen in these films

Karthik Aryan will be seen alongside Kiara Advani in the film ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. He will be seen opposite Jahnavi Kapoor in the film ‘Dostana’ 2. Karthik Aryan last appeared in the film ‘Love Aaj Kal’ alongside Sara Ali Khan.